United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $224,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

ACM opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

