United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $156.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

