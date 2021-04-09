United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 27,123 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,255,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

