United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.72 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

