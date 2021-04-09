United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $200.73 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $94.26 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after buying an additional 171,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.