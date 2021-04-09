Utrust Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.11 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $283.24 million and $17.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00054508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.35 or 0.00619873 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00037711 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

