Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $87.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,428.52, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.