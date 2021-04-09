Valley Brook Capital Group Takes Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of HRTX opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

