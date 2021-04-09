Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at $127.50 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.