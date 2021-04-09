Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 227,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,632. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

