Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $227.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

