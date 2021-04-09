Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 27,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

