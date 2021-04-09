Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.83. 51,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,111. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.38 and a 12 month high of $375.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

