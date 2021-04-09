Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.97. 45,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,376. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

