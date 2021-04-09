Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Raised by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,060. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $99.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

