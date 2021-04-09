Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $451,036.44 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,630,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,344,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

