Verint Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,438 shares of company stock worth $4,167,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

