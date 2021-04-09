Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth $157,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $775.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

