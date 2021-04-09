Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

VERX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

VERX stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Vertex by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,367,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

