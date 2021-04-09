Vesper (VSP) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $130.36 million and $14.90 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $52.25 or 0.00088481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00756181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,102.03 or 1.00088084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00735140 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,969 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

