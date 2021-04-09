Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $44.82

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.82, but opened at $43.65. Viant Technology shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 1,502 shares.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

