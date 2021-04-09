Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 276.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $60,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.23 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

