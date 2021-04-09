VIBE Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $11.68 million and $84,801.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

