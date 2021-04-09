Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $890.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 876 ($11.44), with a volume of 216403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 846 ($11.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 805.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47.

About Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

