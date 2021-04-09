Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.33

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 1134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Several analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 148.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

