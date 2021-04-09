Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

