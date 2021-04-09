VideoCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.17 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $117.37 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,445,896 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

