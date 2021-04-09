VIG One Day Volume Reaches $6,793.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $6,793.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,628.77 or 0.09671918 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001326 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,716,917 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.