Viktor Tkachev Sells 66,001 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 66,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $99,661.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,873,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,889,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viktor Tkachev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Viktor Tkachev sold 27,999 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $42,558.48.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $514,800.00.

Shares of PED opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

