Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 86,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,025,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a P/E ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 239,910 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

