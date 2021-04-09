VIQ Solutions’ (VQSLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.22% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS VQSLF opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.