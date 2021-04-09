Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

