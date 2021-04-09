Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of AMH opened at $34.20 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

