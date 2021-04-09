Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $77.28 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

