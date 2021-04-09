Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,558 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.56 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

