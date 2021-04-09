Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 51,982 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Carrols Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

