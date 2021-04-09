Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMD. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

