Virtu Financial LLC Invests $309,000 in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PolyMet Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

