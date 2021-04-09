Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.