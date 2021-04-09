Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.23

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.23 ($30.86) and traded as high as €28.49 ($33.52). Vivendi shares last traded at €28.19 ($33.16), with a volume of 1,545,382 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.63 ($37.22).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.23.

About Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

