Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 358,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

