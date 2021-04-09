Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,884 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI opened at $27.04 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

