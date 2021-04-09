Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,585 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realogy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

