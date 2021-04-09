Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

