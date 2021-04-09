Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 788.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 152.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.