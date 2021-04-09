Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 16,756 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 143.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

