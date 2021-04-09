Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 871 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.23 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.