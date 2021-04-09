Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

