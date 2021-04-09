Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,113,001 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $343.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.98 and its 200-day moving average is $315.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

