Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $569,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

